UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Records 8,232 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 01:20 PM

Russia Records 8,232 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Russia has registered 8,232 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 8,135 yesterday, bringing the cumulative case total to 1,167,805, the coronavirus response center said on Tuesday.

"In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 8,232 COVID-19 cases in 83 regions, of which 2,274 (27.6 percent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement, specifying that the total count has now reached 1,167,805.

The largest increase was identified in Moscow, where 2,300 new positive tests were registered.

A total of 251 new cases were recorded in St. Petersburg and 209 were confirmed in the Moscow region. No new cases were recorded in the Nenets Autonomous Region and the Chukotka Autonomous Region.

The response center reported 160 coronavirus-related fatalities over the last 24 hours, raising Russia's total death toll to 20,545.

As many as 6,479 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered over the last day, bringing the total number of discharges to 952,399.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

New Sanad, Etihad Airways deal expands US$900 mill ..

23 minutes ago

Parliament is the best forum for discussion on pol ..

23 minutes ago

‘Court may grant physical remand for days it dee ..

41 minutes ago

India reports lowest daily COVID-19 deaths since A ..

53 minutes ago

Mortar-fire kills five people at home in Noshera

1 hour ago

Govt decides to reopen primary schools across the ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.