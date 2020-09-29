Russia Records 8,232 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Russia has registered 8,232 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 8,135 yesterday, bringing the cumulative case total to 1,167,805, the coronavirus response center said on Tuesday.

"In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 8,232 COVID-19 cases in 83 regions, of which 2,274 (27.6 percent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement, specifying that the total count has now reached 1,167,805.

The largest increase was identified in Moscow, where 2,300 new positive tests were registered.

A total of 251 new cases were recorded in St. Petersburg and 209 were confirmed in the Moscow region. No new cases were recorded in the Nenets Autonomous Region and the Chukotka Autonomous Region.

The response center reported 160 coronavirus-related fatalities over the last 24 hours, raising Russia's total death toll to 20,545.

As many as 6,479 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered over the last day, bringing the total number of discharges to 952,399.