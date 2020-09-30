UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 01:11 PM

Russia Records 8,481 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has registered 8,481 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 8,232 yesterday, bringing the cumulative case total to 1,176,286, the coronavirus response center said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) Russia has registered 8,481 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 8,232 yesterday, bringing the cumulative case total to 1,176,286, the coronavirus response center said on Wednesday.

"In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 8,481 COVID-19 cases in 84 regions, of which 2,170 (25.6 percent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement, specifying that the total count has now reached 1,176,286.

The largest increase was identified in Moscow, where 2,308 new positive tests were registered. A total of 276 new cases were recorded in St.

Petersburg and 222 cases were confirmed in the Moscow region. No new cases were recorded in the Chukotka Autonomous Region.

The response center reported 177 coronavirus-related fatalities over the last 24 hours, raising Russia's total death toll to 20,722.

As many as 5,858 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered over the last day, bringing the total number of discharges to 958,257.

According to the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 46 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic, and 219,000 suspected carriers remain under medical monitoring.

