Russia Records 8,536 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) Russia has registered 8,536 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (8,863 yesterday), which means that the daily increase is falling for two days in row and currently amounts to 2 percent, the national coronavirus response center said on Wednesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 8,536 COVID-19 cases in 84 regions, of which 3,287 (38.5 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement.

"The Russian Federation has recorded a cumulative total of 432,277 cases of coronavirus infection (+2 percent) in 85 regions," the center added.

Of all the new cases, 1,842 have been registered in Moscow, 736 in the Moscow region and 380 in St.

Petersburg (compared to yesterday's 2,286, 732 and 376, respectively). Moscow has recorded less than 2,000 cases for the first time since April 23.

The country's COVID-19 death toll has grown by 178 (182 yesterday) to 5,215.

As many as 8,972 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Russia over the past 24 hours (11,108 yesterday). The total number of cured people has grown to 195,957.

Over 11.4 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in the country since the beginning of the outbreak, and 303,000 suspected virus carriers across Russia remain under medical monitoring, Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said.