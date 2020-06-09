Russia Records 8,595 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours, Daily Increase Down to 1.8%-Center

(@FahadShabbir)

Russia has registered 8,595 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (8,985 yesterday), with the daily increase declining for the second day in a row, and the total count reaching 485,253, the national coronavirus response center said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Russia has registered 8,595 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (8,985 yesterday), with the daily increase declining for the second day in a row, and the total count reaching 485,253, the national coronavirus response center said on Tuesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 8,595 COVID-19 cases in 83 regions, of which 3,277 (38.1 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement.

Russia has so far recorded 485,253 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions (+1.8 percent), the center added. On Monday, the daily increase amounted to 1.9 percent.

Of all the new cases, 1,572 have been registered in Moscow, 739 in the Moscow region and 318 in St. Petersburg (compared to yesterday's 2,001, 751 and 326, respectively).

The country's COVID-19 death toll has grown by 171 (112 yesterday) to 6,142.

As many as 11,709 COVID-19 patients have recovered across the country (3,957 yesterday), bringing the total number of cured people to 242,397.

Over 13.2 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in the country since the beginning of the outbreak, and 320,000 suspected virus carriers across Russia remain under medical monitoring, Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said.