UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Records 8,790 COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours - Officials

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 01:10 PM

Russia Records 8,790 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours - Officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2021) Russia recorded 8,790 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 4,931,691, the Federal response center said Saturday.

Moscow had the highest count of new infections, with 3,073 cases registered.

St. Petersburg had the second highest number with 749.

The past 24 hours saw 9,866 people discharged from hospitals due to recovery from the coronavirus. In the same period, 364 deaths linked to the coronavirus were confirmed across the country.

Related Topics

Russia St. Petersburg Same From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

UAE alarmed by escalating spiral of violence in Is ..

12 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges greetings with Ajman R ..

15 hours ago

23,115 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

20 hours ago

UNHCR, aid partners call for renewed and strong su ..

20 hours ago

Ajman Tourism to participate in Arabian Travel Mar ..

22 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.