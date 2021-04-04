UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Records 8,817 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours - Response Center

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 01:10 PM

Russia Records 8,817 New COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2021) Russia has registered 8,817 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours  bringing the cumulative total to 4,580,894, the coronavirus response center said on Sunday.

"Over the past day, 8,817 coronavirus cases have been confirmed across 84 Russian regions, including 1,163 cases (13,2percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said.

The rate of increase stood at 0.19 percent.

The highest daily increases were confirmed in Moscow (1,901), St. Petersburg (711) and the Moscow Region (598).

The death toll now stands at 100,374 after further 357 fatalities were confirmed.

Total recoveries have grown by 8,212  over the given period and reached a cumulative total of 4,204,081.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 5,020 new COVID-19 cases, 81 more ..

26 minutes ago

UAE ranks first regionally, 15th globally in Kearn ..

56 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Senegal&#039;s President ..

56 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 130.5 million

56 minutes ago

UAE affirms full solidarity with Jordan, support f ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: UAE sets a new oil industry benchmark w ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.