Russia Records 8,945 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response center

Russia has registered 8,945 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 8,481 yesterday, bringing the cumulative case total to 1,185,231, the coronavirus response center said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Russia has registered 8,945 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 8,481 yesterday, bringing the cumulative case total to 1,185,231, the coronavirus response center said on Thursday.

"In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 8,945 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 2,426 (27.1 percent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement, specifying that the total count has now reached 1,185,231.

The largest increase was identified in Moscow, where 2,424 new positive tests were registered (up from 2,308 yesterday).

A total of 285 new cases were recorded in St. Petersburg (up from 276 yesterday) and 230 cases were confirmed in the Moscow region (up from 222 yesterday).

The response center reported 169 coronavirus-related fatalities over the last 24 hours, down from 177 yesterday, raising Russia's total death toll to 20,891.

As many as 5,985 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered over the last day, up from 5,858 yesterday, bringing the total number of discharges to 964,242.

