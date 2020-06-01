Russia Records 9,035 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours, Daily Increase Down to 2.2% - Officials

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia has registered 9,035 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, which means that the daily increase is down to 2.2 percent, the response center said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Russia has registered 9,035 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, which means that the daily increase is down to 2.2 percent, the response center said Monday.

The total number of cases has reached 414,878. Last week, the daily increase in cases was at 2.3 percent.

In the last 24 hours, 3,994 people were discharged from hospital upon recovery from the COVID-19, bringing the total to 175,877.