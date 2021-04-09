Russia records 9,150 new COVID-19 cases

Russia has confirmed 9,150 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 4,623,984, the official monitoring and response center said Friday

MOSCOW (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :) -- Russia has confirmed 9,150 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 4,623,984, the official monitoring and response center said Friday.

The national COVID-19 death toll rose by 402 to 102,247 in the past day, while the number of recoveries grew by 9,662 to 4,248,700.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 2,421 new cases, taking its total to 1,044,220.

More than 123 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.