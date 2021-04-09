UrduPoint.com
Russia Records 9,150 New COVID-19 Cases

Russia has confirmed 9,150 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 4,623,984, the official monitoring and response center said Friday

Russia has confirmed 9,150 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 4,623,984, the official monitoring and response center said Friday.

The national COVID-19 death toll rose by 402 to 102,247 in the past day, while the number of recoveries grew by 9,662 to 4,248,700.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 2,421 new cases, taking its total to 1,044,220.

More than 123 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

