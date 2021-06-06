UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Records 9,163 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 01:40 PM

Russia Records 9,163 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2021) Russia registered 9,163 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from 9,145 the day before, which brought the cumulative total to 5,126,437, the Federal response center said on Sunday.

"Over the past day, 9,163 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases were confirmed across 84 Russian regions, including 1,367 cases (14.9%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase remains unchanged at 0.18%.

Moscow confirmed 2,936 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, up from 2,897 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 861 new cases, up from 857 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 773 cases, down from 775 the day before.

The response center reported 352 new fatalities linked to the coronavirus, down from 399 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 123,787. Over the past day, Moscow has registered 61 deaths.

In the same 24 hours, 7,369 people were discharged from hospitals as recovered across the country, down from 8,565 the previous day, bringing the total to 4,736,446.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg Same Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE sends 960 tonnes of urgent food, medical suppl ..

22 minutes ago

UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan over victim ..

22 minutes ago

Ministry of Health approves &#039;green pass&#039; ..

22 minutes ago

Rs. 700 million earmarked for latest highway in AJ ..

4 minutes ago

Trilateral FMs Dialogue becomes important platform ..

4 minutes ago

IMF hails Pakistan's economic policies: Senator Fa ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.