Russia Records 9,252 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Russia registered 9,252 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from 9,039 the day before, which brought the cumulative total to 5,044,459, the Federal response center said on Friday.

"Over the past day, 9,252 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 83 Russian regions, including 1,176 cases (12.7 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.18 percent.

Moscow confirmed 3,274 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, up from 3,105 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St.

Petersburg with 840 new cases, up from 836 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 746 cases, up from 735 the day before.

No new cases were recorded in the Chukotka autonomous region and the Nenets autonomous region.

The response center reported 404 new fatalities linked to the coronavirus, up from 402 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 120,406.

In the same 24 hours, 9,385 people were discharged from hospitals as recovered across the country, down from 9,759 the previous day, bringing the total to 4,661,234.