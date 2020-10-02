Russia Records 9,412 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 01:24 PM

Russia has registered 9,412 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 8,945 yesterday, bringing the cumulative case total to 1,194,643, the coronavirus response center said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Russia has registered 9,412 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 8,945 yesterday, bringing the cumulative case total to 1,194,643, the coronavirus response center said on Friday.

"In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 9,412 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 2,550 (27.1 percent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement, specifying that the total count has now reached 1,194,643.

The largest increase was identified in Moscow, where 2,704 new positive tests were registered (up from 2,424 yesterday).

A total of 302 new cases were recorded in St. Petersburg (up from 285 yesterday) and 244 cases were confirmed in the Moscow region (up from 230 yesterday).

The response center reported 186 coronavirus-related fatalities over the last 24 hours, up from 169 yesterday, raising Russia's total death toll to 21,077.

As many as 6,054 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered over the last day, up from 5,985 yesterday, bringing the total number of discharges to 970,296.

