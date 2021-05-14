UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Records 9,462 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 01:10 PM

Russia Records 9,462 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) Russia registered 9,462 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 8,380 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,922,901, the coronavirus response center said on Friday.

"Over the past day, 9,462 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 84 Russian regions, including 1,604 cases (17 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase grew to 0.19 percent.

Moscow confirmed 3,818 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, up from 2,787 the day before. This is the highest single-day increase since January 17, when 4,012 new cases were recorded.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 739 new cases, down from 741 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 648 cases, up from 643 the day before.

No new cases were recorded in the Nenets Autonomous Region.

The response center reported 393 new COVID-19 fatalities, up from 392 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 115,116.

Total recoveries increased by 9,756 over the given period, up from 9,349 the previous day, and reached 4,537,634.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg January From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with Afg ..

12 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Bill Gates discuss fight agains ..

12 hours ago

UAE and Greece announce safe travel corridor for v ..

12 hours ago

Shakhbout bin Nahyan attends inauguration of Ugand ..

12 hours ago

MoHAP approves emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech va ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.