Russia Records 9,462 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) Russia registered 9,462 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 8,380 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,922,901, the coronavirus response center said on Friday.

"Over the past day, 9,462 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 84 Russian regions, including 1,604 cases (17 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase grew to 0.19 percent.

Moscow confirmed 3,818 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, up from 2,787 the day before. This is the highest single-day increase since January 17, when 4,012 new cases were recorded.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 739 new cases, down from 741 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 648 cases, up from 643 the day before.

No new cases were recorded in the Nenets Autonomous Region.

The response center reported 393 new COVID-19 fatalities, up from 392 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 115,116.

Total recoveries increased by 9,756 over the given period, up from 9,349 the previous day, and reached 4,537,634.