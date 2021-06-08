UrduPoint.com
Russia Records 9,977 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) Russia's single-day coronavirus increase surged to the highest level since March 14, as 9,977 new cases were confirmed (up from 9,429 the day before), which brought the cumulative total to 5,145,843, the Federal response center said on Tuesday.

As many as 10,083 new cases were confirmed on March 14.

"Over the past day, 9,977 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 84 Russian regions, including 1,497 cases (15 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase remains grew to 0.19 percent.

Moscow confirmed 3,817 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, up from 3,266 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 846 new cases, down from 854 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 776 cases, down from 787 the day before.

No new cases were registered in the Nenets autonomous region.

The response center reported 379 new fatalities linked to the coronavirus, up from 330 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 124,496.

In the same 24 hours, 8,883 people were discharged from hospitals as recovered across the country, up from 6,756 the previous day, bringing the total to 4,752,085.

