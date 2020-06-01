UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Records High Level Of US Military Activity Near Country's Borders - General Staff

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 05:31 PM

Russia Records High Level of US Military Activity Near Country's Borders - General Staff

Russia has recorded high level of US and its NATO allies' military activity near its borders, the chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff, Col. Gen. Sergey Rudskoy, said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Russia has recorded high level of US and its NATO allies' military activity near its borders, the chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff, Col. Gen. Sergey Rudskoy, said Monday.

"The Russian Defense Ministry is constantly monitoring and registering a high level of military activity by the US and its NATO allies near our borders," Rudskoy told a briefing.

Even amid the coronavirus pandemic, NATO increased the number of drills that appear to target Russia, Rudskoy said.

To expand its ability for surveillance over Russia, NATO is modernizing GLOBUS III radar station in Norway, the chief of the main operational directorate said.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Norway Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Top Italian doctor's claim virus 'no longer exists ..

1 minute ago

Iran says scientist jailed in US to return in days ..

1 minute ago

China accuses US of selfishness, blackmail over cu ..

22 seconds ago

PTI govt keen to address deprivations people of me ..

25 seconds ago

DC for stern action against quacks in Khanewal

27 seconds ago

Japan city aims to ban phone use while walking

32 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.