MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Russia has recorded high level of US and its NATO allies' military activity near its borders, the chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff, Col. Gen. Sergey Rudskoy, said Monday.

"The Russian Defense Ministry is constantly monitoring and registering a high level of military activity by the US and its NATO allies near our borders," Rudskoy told a briefing.

Even amid the coronavirus pandemic, NATO increased the number of drills that appear to target Russia, Rudskoy said.

To expand its ability for surveillance over Russia, NATO is modernizing GLOBUS III radar station in Norway, the chief of the main operational directorate said.