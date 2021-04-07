UrduPoint.com
Russia Records Increased Activity Of NATO Forces In Ukraine, Black Sea

Wed 07th April 2021 | 09:07 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) Moscow records an increase in the activity of armed forces of NATO member states in Ukraine and in the Black Sea close to Russia's borders, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Wednesday.

According to the spokeswoman, Kiev continues to move troops and military equipment closer to the contact line in Donbas.

"At the same time, there is an increase in the activity of the armed forces of NATO countries on the territory of Ukraine and in the Black Sea in the immediate vicinity of the Russian borders.

In 2021, it is planned to conduct seven joint exercises on Ukrainian territory with various countries of the alliance," Zakharova said in a statement.

The spokeswoman added that the intelligence activities of foreign countries in Ukraine along the borders with Russia and the line of contact in Donbas have significantly intensified.

"Financial and logistical support of the Ukrainian armed forces from NATO countries, the supply of lethal weapons, training of Ukrainian military personnel by Western instructors continues," Zakharova added.

