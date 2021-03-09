UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Records Less Than 10,000 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 01:28 PM

Russia Records Less Than 10,000 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia's single-day coronavirus increase fell to the lowest level since October 2, as 9,445 new cases were confirmed, down from 10,253 the day before, the coronavirus response center said on Tuesda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) Russia's single-day coronavirus increase fell to the lowest level since October 2, as 9,445 new cases were confirmed, down from 10,253 the day before, the coronavirus response center said on Tuesday.

On October 2, Russia confirmed 9,412 new COVID-19 cases.

"Over the past day, 9,445 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 84 Russian regions, including 1,034 cases (10.9 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 4,342,474, with the rate of increase at 0.22 percent.

Moscow confirmed 1,066 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 1,421 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 941 new cases, down from 956 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 523 new cases, down from 746 on Monday.

No new cases were recorded in the Chukotka Autonomous Region.

The response center reported 336 COVID-19 fatalities, down from 379 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 89,809.

Total recoveries increased by 9,931 over the given period, down from 10,322 the day before, and reached 3,932,177.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg October From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shaheen thanks Shahid Afridi for good wishes

58 seconds ago

European Parliament Waives Immunity From Ex-Catala ..

2 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

16 minutes ago

Body formed representing various chambers to addre ..

2 minutes ago

Indonesia's Mt. Merapi belches hot clouds

2 minutes ago

British High Commission’s Development Director v ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.