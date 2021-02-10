UrduPoint.com
Russia Records Less Than 15,000 Cases In Past 24 Hours For First Time Since Mid-October

Wed 10th February 2021 | 01:14 PM

Russia's single-day increase in COVID-19 cases fell below 15,000 for the first time since October 17, as 14,494 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours (down from 15,019 the day before), the response center said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Russia's single-day increase in COVID-19 cases fell below 15,000 for the first time since October 17, as 14,494 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours (down from 15,019 the day before), the response center said on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, 14,494 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 regions, including 1,458 cases (10.1 percent) that were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 4,012,710, with the rate of increase at 0.

36 percent.

Moscow confirmed 1,441 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 1,584 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 1,169 new cases, up from 1,078 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 650 new cases, down from 903 on Tuesday.

The response center reported 536 coronavirus fatalities, up from 530 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 78,134.

Total recoveries count 3,516,461 after 22,575 people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, up from 21,795 the day before.

