Russia Records Less Than 17,000 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia's single-day increase in COVID-19 cases fell below 17,000 for the first time since October 28, as 16,643 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours (down from 17,648 the day before), the response center said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Russia's single-day increase in COVID-19 cases fell below 17,000 for the first time since October 28, as 16,643 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours (down from 17,648 the day before), the response center said on Tuesday.

"Over the past day, 16,643 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 regions, including 1,597 cases (9.6 percent) that were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 3,884,730 with the rate of increase at 0.

43 percent.

Moscow confirmed 1,701 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 2,037 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 1,484 cases, down from 1,842 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 1,053 new cases, down from 1,068 on Monday.

The response center reported 539 coronavirus fatalities, up from 437 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 74,158.

Total recoveries count 3,340,545 after 22,372 people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, up from 18,169 the day before.

