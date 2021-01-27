UrduPoint.com
Russia Records Less Than 18,000 COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours For 1st Time Since Late October

Russia's single-day coronavirus cases increase fell below 18,000 for the first time since October 29, as 17,741 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours (down from 18,241 the day before), the response center said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Russia's single-day coronavirus cases increase fell below 18,000 for the first time since October 29, as 17,741 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours (down from 18,241 the day before), the response center said on Wednesday.

The country reported 17,717 COVID-19 cases on October 29 before the single-day increase surged to 18,283 on the next day already.

"Over the past day, 17,741 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 regions, including 1,834 cases (10.3 percent) that were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 3,774,672, with the rate of increase at 0.

47 percent.

Moscow confirmed 1,837 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 2,317 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 1,813 cases, up from 1,510 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 928 new cases, down from 1,129 on Tuesday.

The response center reported 594 coronavirus fatalities, up from 564 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 71,076.

Total recoveries count 3,202,483 after 27,922 people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, up from 23,798 the day before.

