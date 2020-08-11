Russia Records Less Than 5,000 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Russia has registered 4,945 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (5,118 yesterday), bringing the cumulative total to 897,599, the country's coronavirus response center said on Tuesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 4,945 COVID-19 cases in 84 regions, of which 1,403 (28.4 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement.

This brings the total case count to 897,599, with the daily increase standing at 0.6 percent.

Moscow has registered 694 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which is more than any other region in Russia, followed by the Sverdlovsk Region with 168 cases and St.

Petersburg with 157 cases (compared to 694, 179 and 157 yesterday, respectively).

No new cases have been recorded in the Chukotka Autonomous Region.

A total of 130 COVID-19 patients died in Russia in the past 24 hours (70 on the previous day), which brings the death toll to 15,131.

As many as 6,494 coronavirus patients have been discharged (3,259 yesterday), bringing the total number of recoveries to 703,175.

According to the Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 31 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in the country since the beginning of the outbreak, and over 239,000 suspected virus carriers remain under medical monitoring.