Russia Records Less Than 6,000 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours for First Time Since Late April

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) Russia has registered 5,940 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (6,109 yesterday), bringing the cumulative total to 777, 486, the country's coronavirus response center said on Monday, noting that the daily spike is below 6,000 for the first time since April 29, when 5,841 cases were recorded.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 5,940 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 1,556 (26.2 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement, adding that the total count has now reached 777,486 cases, with the daily increase standing at 0.8 percent.

Moscow has registered 578 cases in the past 24 hours, which is more than any other region in Russia, followed by the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region with 236 new cases and the Sverdlovsk Region with 234 new cases (compared to 591, 237 and 245 yesterday, respectively).

As many as 85 COVID-19 patients died in Russia over the past 24 hours (95 on Sunday). This brings the death toll to 12,427.

A total of 3,258 coronavirus patients have been discharged (compared to 3,481 on the previous day), bringing the total number of recoveries to 553,602.

According to the Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 25.2 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in the country since the beginning of the outbreak, and 272,000 suspected virus carriers remain under medical monitoring.