Russia Records Less Than 9,000 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia's single-day coronavirus increase fell to the lowest level since September 29, as 8,457 new cases were confirmed, down from 9,284 the day before, the coronavirus response center said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) Russia's single-day coronavirus increase fell to the lowest level since September 29, as 8,457 new cases were confirmed, down from 9,284 the day before, the coronavirus response center said on Tuesday.

"Over the past day, 8,457 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 945 cases (11,2 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 4,474,610, with the rate of increase at 0.19 percent.

Moscow confirmed 1,042 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 1,586 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 812 new cases, down from 865 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 513 new cases, down from 646 on Monday.

The response center reported 427 COVID-19 fatalities, up from 361 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 95,818.

Total recoveries increased by 10,860 over the given period, up from 7,790 the day before, and reached 4,088,045.

