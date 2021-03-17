UrduPoint.com
Russia Records Less Than 9,000 New COVID-19 Cases

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) Russia registered 8,998 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, down from 9,393 the day before, bringing the nationwide tally to 4,418,436, the country's COVID-19 response center said Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 427 more deaths were reported, taking the country's total death toll to 93,364, the center said in a statement.

Total recoveries have reached 4,024,975, with 10,755 patients newly recovering from the disease in the past day, it said.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 1,201 cases, taking its tally of infections to 1,004,481, it said.

Over 116 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country so far, it added. Enditem

