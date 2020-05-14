UrduPoint.com
Russia Records More Than 10,000 New Virus Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 12:37 AM

Russia reported more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, continuing a grim trend that has seen the country register the world's second-highest number of infections

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Russia reported more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, continuing a grim trend that has seen the country register the world's second-highest number of infections.

Health officials reported 10,028 new cases over the last 24 hours, bringing Russia's total number of infections to 242,271.

Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told parliament more than 100,000 patients are now hospitalised with confirmed or suspected coronavirus, a jump from the figure of 80,000 he gave on Friday.

Nearly 1,500 patients are currently on ventilators, the minister said.

An unofficial list of deaths among medics started by a group of Russian doctors listed 174 Names as of Wednesday, including some from neighbouring Belarus.

Murashko acknowledged ongoing "disruptions" in supplies of personal protective equipment for medics, while he said those working in "red zones" with infected patients now have enough.

Russia's healthcare regulator on Wednesday ordered a halt to the use of ventilators believed to have caused two fires at coronavirus hospitals in Moscow and Saint Petersburg that left six peopledead.

The blazes have been linked to domestically-produced Aventa-M breathing machines.

