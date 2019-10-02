(@imziishan)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Russian scientists have not registered any seismic activity in the Sea of Japan following North Korea's recent missile launch, a spokesperson of the Vladivostok center of the Russian Tsunami Warning Service told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Japan said that North Korea had launched several missiles, with Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga saying that at least one of the missiles had landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that two ballistic missiles had been fired and slammed the incident as a violation of the UN Security Council's resolutions.

"There have not been any seismic events registered," the spokesperson said.

According to local meteorologists, the radiation level in the area has not exceeded the critical level of 30 micro roentgen an hour, remaining at 11-12 micro roentgen.

The launch has taken place as North Korea and the United States plan to resume their denuclearization talks and hold working consultations on October 5.