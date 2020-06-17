Russia Records One Ceasefire Violation in Syria in Past Day - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

Russia saw Syrian militants violate the ceasefire once in the northwestern province of Aleppo in the past day, while Turkey observed two violations in Idlib and Latakia, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesman said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Russia saw Syrian militants violate the ceasefire once in the northwestern province of Aleppo in the past day, while Turkey observed two violations in Idlib and Latakia, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesman said Tuesday.

"The Russian part of the representation of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 1 fact of opening fire in the province of Aleppo. The Turkish part of the mission recorded 2 facts of opening fire in the provinces: Idlib-1, Latakia-1," Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said.

Thirty-four Syrian refugees returned from Lebanon during the same period, the spokesman was quoted as saying in a statement published on the ministry's Facebook page. The refugees crossed over at Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints.