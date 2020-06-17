UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Records One Ceasefire Violation In Syria In Past Day - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 12:56 AM

Russia Records One Ceasefire Violation in Syria in Past Day - Defense Ministry

Russia saw Syrian militants violate the ceasefire once in the northwestern province of Aleppo in the past day, while Turkey observed two violations in Idlib and Latakia, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesman said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Russia saw Syrian militants violate the ceasefire once in the northwestern province of Aleppo in the past day, while Turkey observed two violations in Idlib and Latakia, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesman said Tuesday.

"The Russian part of the representation of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 1 fact of opening fire in the province of Aleppo. The Turkish part of the mission recorded 2 facts of opening fire in the provinces: Idlib-1, Latakia-1," Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said.

Thirty-four Syrian refugees returned from Lebanon during the same period, the spokesman was quoted as saying in a statement published on the ministry's Facebook page. The refugees crossed over at Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints.

Related Topics

Fire Militants Syria Russia Turkey Facebook Idlib Aleppo Same Lebanon From Refugee

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates Moroccan King on s ..

46 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews COVID-19 countermeasures ..

46 minutes ago

COVID-19 Command and Control Centre: Dubai on trac ..

2 hours ago

UAE International Investors Council elects new boa ..

3 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed issues Resolution to form Board ..

3 hours ago

Money Supply Aggregate M3 hit AED 1.748 trillion i ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.