Russia Records Over 11,000 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 01:09 PM

Russia Records Over 11,000 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has registered 11,615 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 10,888 yesterday, taking the cumulative case total to 1,237,504, the country's coronavirus response center said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Russia has registered 11,615 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 10,888 yesterday, taking the cumulative case total to 1,237,504, the country's coronavirus response center said on Tuesday.

"In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 11,615 COVID-19 cases in 83 regions, of which 3,282 (28.3 percent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement, specifying that the total count has reached 1,237,504.

The largest increase was identified in Moscow, where 4,082 new positive tests were registered (up from 3,537 yesterday).

A total of 411 new cases were recorded in St. Petersburg (up from 407 yesterday) and 347 cases were confirmed in the Moscow region (up from 339 yesterday). No new cases were recorded in the Nenets Autonomous Region and the Chukotka Autonomous Region.

The response center reported 188 new coronavirus-related fatalities, up from 117 yesterday, raising Russia's total death toll to 21,663.

As many as 6,252 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered over the last day, up from 3,181 yesterday, bringing the total number of discharges to 988,576.

