Russia Records Over 14,000 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours for 1st Time - Response Center

Russia has registered 14,231 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 13,868 yesterday, breaking the single-day growth record again and taking the cumulative case total to 1,340,409, the country's coronavirus response center said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Russia has registered 14,231 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 13,868 yesterday, breaking the single-day growth record again and taking the cumulative case total to 1,340,409, the country's coronavirus response center said on Wednesday.

"In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 14,231 COVID-19 cases in 84 regions, of which 3,585 (25.2 percent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement, specifying that the total count has reached 1,340,409.

The largest increase was identified in Moscow, where 4,573 new positive tests were registered (down from 4,618 yesterday).

A total of 602 new cases were recorded in St. Petersburg (up from 557 yesterday) and 429 cases were confirmed in the Moscow region (up from 420 yesterday). No new cases were recorded in the Chukotka Autonomous Region.

The response center reported 239 new coronavirus-related fatalities, down from 244 yesterday, raising Russia's total death toll to 23,205.

As many as 7,920 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered over the last day, up from 7,550 yesterday, bringing the total number of discharges to 1,039,705.

