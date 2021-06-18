UrduPoint.com
Russia Records Over 17,000 New COVID-19 Cases, Highest Single-Day Increase Since Feb 1

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 01:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) Russia's single-day coronavirus increase surged to the highest level since February 1, as 17,262 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours, up from 14,057 the day before, which brought the cumulative total to 5,281,309, the Federal response center said on Friday.

Russia confirmed 17,648 COVID-19 cases on February 1.

"Over the past day, 17,262 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,464 cases (14.3 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase grew to 0.33 percent.

Moscow confirmed a new record of 9,056 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, up from 6,195 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by the Moscow Region with 1,254 cases, up from 1,208 the day before, and St. Petersburg with 970 new cases, up from 946 the day before.

The response center reported 453 new fatalities linked to the coronavirus, up from 416 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 128,445.

In the same 24 hours, 10,954 people were discharged from hospitals as recovered across the country, down from 11,205 the day before, bringing the total to 4,850,659.

