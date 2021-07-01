Russia Records Over 23,000 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Russia recorded 23,543 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 21,042 the day before, bringing the total to 5,538,142, the Federal response center said on Thursday.

"Over the past day, 23,543 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 3,322 cases (14.1%) without clinical symptoms," the statement said, adding that the rate of increase grew to 0.43%.

Moscow confirmed 7,597 daily infections, up from 5,823 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by the Moscow region with 2,663 cases, up from 2,583 the day before, and St. Petersburg with 1,612 cases, up from 1,503 the day before.

The response center reported a new record of 672 fatalities linked to the coronavirus, up from 669 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 135,886.

In the same 24 hours, 16,928 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 16,356 the day before, bringing the total to 5,017,321.