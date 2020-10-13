Russia records record-breaking virus cases and deaths

Russia on Tuesday reported its highest-ever number of daily virus deaths and new infections, fuelling fears of a second wave of the pandemic

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Russia on Tuesday reported its highest-ever number of daily virus deaths and new infections, fuelling fears of a second wave of the pandemic.

There were 13,868 new cases and 244 virus deaths, the government's coronavirus crisis centre said, with both figures surpassing records set since the start of the Covid-19 outbreak.

With the fourth-highest infection tally in the world, Russia has recorded just under 23,000 fatalities since the start of the pandemic -- far fewer than in other badly-hit countries.

Officials earlier said they were only counting deaths directly caused by the virus, leading critics to accuse Moscow of under-reporting the mortality rate to downplay the seriousness of the situation.

Speaking to journalists on Monday, President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said "more advanced treatment protocols" are leading to a lower death rate.

Although virus cases in Russia have been on the rise for several weeks, authorities are reluctant to reintroduce strict lockdown measures.

Deputy Health Minister Oleg Gridnev said on Tuesday that 90 percent of hospital beds set aside for coronavirus patients were already occupied.

At the same time 20 percent of all hospitalised coronavirus patients had relatively mild symptoms, Gridnev told a conference according to state news agency RIA Novosti.