Russia Records Weekly Deflation for First Time Since September 2022 - Rosstat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) Russia saw a week-on-week deflation of 0.02% from February 21-27, the first one ever recorded in 2023, while overall prices have grown by 1.28% since the start of the year, the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday.

"The consumer price index (CPI) amounted to 99.98% from February 21-27, 2023, according to Rosstat's estimates. (The CPI) was 100.

44% since the beginning of February and 101.28% since the start of the year," the report read.

This weekly deflation was recorded for the first time since September 2022. It was largely due to a fall in prices on fruit and vegetables such as cucumbers (-7.6%), as well as on economy flight tickets (-3.7%), according to Rosstat.

Prices decreased on 22 out of 42 types of foods, including, fish, cheese and noodles, the statistics service added.