UrduPoint.com

Russia Recovers Over 80% Of Freight Cars Detained In Finland - Trade Representative

Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Russia Recovers Over 80% of Freight Cars Detained in Finland - Trade Representative

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) More than 80% of Russian freight cars detained in Finland due to sanctions have been returned to Russia, Anton Loginov, Russia's trade envoy in Helsinki, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

In November, the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom said that it would return to Russia over 800 freight cars stranded in the country due to various sanctions, as supervision requires significant expenses and administrative resources. In addition, the freight cars' presence in Finland poses risks to national security, the agency said at the time.

"As a result, Finnish railroad operators themselves and Traficom approached the Finnish Foreign Ministry with a proposal to transfer the cars back to Russia.

This decision was made 'on an exceptional basis' in mid-November," Loginov said.

Russia's trade office in Finland and the national railroad operator Russian Railways maintain contact with companies that own the freight cars in order to assist the dialogue with the Finnish authorities and facilitate the return, the envoy said.

"To date, more than 80% of the detained cars have been returned to Russia," Loginov said.

Finland, along with other Western countries and their allies, has rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Russia after it launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Helsinki Finland February November

Recent Stories

Pakistan still under threat of default: Miftah Ism ..

Pakistan still under threat of default: Miftah Ismail

12 minutes ago
 FM to participate high-level debate at UNSC today

FM to participate high-level debate at UNSC today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 December 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 14th De ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 14th December 2022

3 hours ago
 State Dept Says Has Nothing to Preview on Reports ..

State Dept Says Has Nothing to Preview on Reports of US Sending Patriot Systems ..

12 hours ago
 Belgrade Urges EU to Help With Release of Former S ..

Belgrade Urges EU to Help With Release of Former Serbian Police Officer Arrested ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.