Russia Reduced Oil Production by 416,000 Bpd in May From February Level - OPEC

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) The OPEC said on Tuesday that secondary sources believe that Russia reduced its oil production by 416,000 barrels per day in May, when compered to the February level.

"It is worth noting that Russia crude oil production in May 2023 stood at 9.533 mbd, which is 0.416 mbd lower than February 2023 level, according to secondary sources," the OPEC said in a statement.