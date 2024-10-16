Open Menu

Russia Reduces Consular Staff In Norway

Sumaira FH Published October 16, 2024 | 12:10 AM

Oslo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Russia will reduce its consular staff in Norway following a request from Oslo, the Russian embassy has said.

"Russian diplomatic stations in Norway have reduced the number of diplomats and consular officers at the request of Norway," the Russian embassy said in an email to AFP.

In a post on Facebook late Monday, the Russian mission in Oslo said "only two diplomats will remain in the consular section" after a request to cut staff by October 17.

The Russian consulates in Kirkenes, near the Russian-Norwegian border in the north, and in Barentsburg, a Russian mining community in the Arctic Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard, announced on social media that they would be suspending their consular services for the same reason.

The Norwegian foreign ministry on Tuesday confirmed it had "been in dialogue with the Russian side for some time.

.."

"It is not a question of expelling diplomats from Norway," spokeswoman Ragnhild Haland Simenstad told AFP.

Neither Russia nor Norway has specified the extent of the reduced Russian representation.

However the Russian embassy told AFP that "following diplomatic dialogue" with Norway's foreign ministry, "the embassy has managed to maintain more diplomats than initially required".

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Norway in April 2023 expelled 15 Russian embassy employees it suspected of spying.

In a tit-for-tat move, Russia expelled 10 Norwegian diplomats from Moscow.

Norway, which has closed its consulate in Murmansk in northwest Russia, now has only a limited diplomatic presence, with its embassy staff sharply reduced in Moscow and a consulate in Saint Petersburg.

More Stories From World