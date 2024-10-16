Russia Reduces Consular Staff In Norway
Sumaira FH Published October 16, 2024 | 12:10 AM
Oslo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Russia will reduce its consular staff in Norway following a request from Oslo, the Russian embassy has said.
"Russian diplomatic stations in Norway have reduced the number of diplomats and consular officers at the request of Norway," the Russian embassy said in an email to AFP.
In a post on Facebook late Monday, the Russian mission in Oslo said "only two diplomats will remain in the consular section" after a request to cut staff by October 17.
The Russian consulates in Kirkenes, near the Russian-Norwegian border in the north, and in Barentsburg, a Russian mining community in the Arctic Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard, announced on social media that they would be suspending their consular services for the same reason.
The Norwegian foreign ministry on Tuesday confirmed it had "been in dialogue with the Russian side for some time.
.."
"It is not a question of expelling diplomats from Norway," spokeswoman Ragnhild Haland Simenstad told AFP.
Neither Russia nor Norway has specified the extent of the reduced Russian representation.
However the Russian embassy told AFP that "following diplomatic dialogue" with Norway's foreign ministry, "the embassy has managed to maintain more diplomats than initially required".
Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Norway in April 2023 expelled 15 Russian embassy employees it suspected of spying.
In a tit-for-tat move, Russia expelled 10 Norwegian diplomats from Moscow.
Norway, which has closed its consulate in Murmansk in northwest Russia, now has only a limited diplomatic presence, with its embassy staff sharply reduced in Moscow and a consulate in Saint Petersburg.
Recent Stories
Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears
ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings
Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking West Indies win
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions
1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic accident
Two held for decanting LPG
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions
Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall team up on tanks
Oct 15 marks 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Pakistan, Romania: FO
KMU hosts inter-university speech competition for Global Handwashing Day
Police conduct 3,367 search operations across Punjab this year
PTDC recognizes Asmar’s contributions in tourism promotion
More Stories From World
-
Cricket: England v West Indies Women's T20 World Cup scores2 minutes ago
-
ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings1 hour ago
-
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions1 hour ago
-
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions2 hours ago
-
Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall team up on tanks2 hours ago
-
Two giant pandas arrive in US from China aboard 'Panda Express'1 hour ago
-
Why the EU wants to boost migrant deportations1 hour ago
-
Boeing to raise up to $25bn as strike weighs on finances1 hour ago
-
Italian PM hails 'courageous' Albania migrant deal4 hours ago
-
Irregular EU border crossings fell 42% this year: Frontex5 hours ago
-
Italy row, AI in focus at world's biggest book fair5 hours ago
-
Italian PM Meloni says will visit Lebanon5 hours ago