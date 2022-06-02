UrduPoint.com

Russia Reduces Food Production By 2% Year-on-Year In April - Rosstat

Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Russia Reduces Food Production by 2% Year-on-Year in April - Rosstat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) Russia reduced food production by 2% year-on-year in April and by 5.3% compared to March 2022, Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday.

The production of chilled poultry meat decreased by 0.3% compared to last April, reaching 278,500 tonnes, while the production of cattle meat, pork, lamb, goat meat, horse meat, and other meat in April increased by 8.7% in annual terms, to 271,100 tonnes.

The volume of production of frozen fish decreased by 4% and reached 247,200 tonnes. The output of canned fish in April decreased by 11% and reached 48.5 million conventional cans.

The output of refined sunflower oil decreased by 2.4% to 194,900 tonnes. At the same time, the production of white beet sugar in April increased by 0.

3%, reaching 133,000 tonnes, as well as the production of rice increased by 17.7% and reached 51,700 tonnes.

The production of wheat and wheat-rye flour in April increased by 16.5% to 782,000 tonnes. The production of chocolate and other confectionery products decreased by 15.1%.

The production of vodka in April increased by 3.5% compared to the same period in 2021, to 6.5 million decaliters, while the production of sparkling wines and champagne increased by 29.7% to 0.872 million decaliters.

Internet sales of large and medium-sized Russian trade enterprises in April decreased by 16.8% compared to March of this year, Rosstat said, adding that sales increased by 1.3 times compared to April 2021.

