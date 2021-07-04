Russia Refuses to Acquiesce to US Hard Line on Diplomatic Property Issue - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2021) Russia will not acquiesce to Washington hard line on the issue of diplomatic property, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Saturday.

Speaking to YouTube channel Solovyov LIVE, the ambassador noted that there is no progress on the matter and that the US made it clear that it will not give it back.

According to Antonov, every two weeks, the Russian side sends requests to allow the ambassador to enter the consulate general offices in San Francisco and Seattle, to no avail.

"I have asked the leadership of the State Department: tell me, how is a visit by a Russian ambassador can undermine the US national security, especially if you confirm that this is our property? As of now, it is a hardline and intransigent position," Antonov said.