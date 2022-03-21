UrduPoint.com

Russia Refuses To Discuss Peace Treaty With Japan - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2022 | 08:55 PM

Russia Refuses to Discuss Peace Treaty With Japan - Foreign Ministry

Russia is refusing to continue negotiations on peace treaty with Japan over Tokyo's sanctions against Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) Russia is refusing to continue negotiations on peace treaty with Japan over Tokyo's sanctions against Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"The Russian side, under the current conditions, does not intend to continue negotiations with Japan on the peace treaty as it is impossible to discuss the signing of a fundamental document on bilateral relations with a state that takes openly unfriendly positions and seeks to harm the interests of our country," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also said that Russia is blocking extension of Japan's status as a sectoral dialogue partner in the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation.

"Given the obvious unfriendly nature of the unilateral restrictions imposed by Japan against Russia in connection with the situation in Ukraine, the following measures are being taken. The Russian side is withdrawing from the dialogue with Japan on establishing joint economic activities in the southern Kuril islands," the ministry said, adding that Russia is banning visa-free trips of Japanese citizens to the southern Kuril islands.

