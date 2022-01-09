Russia Refuses to Give In to US Pressure Ahead of Geneva Talks - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2022) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, who will negotiate security guarantees with the US in Geneva on Monday, told Sputnik Moscow would not cave in to Washington's pressure or make all the concessions.

"Unfortunately, we have been hearing all kinds of speculations about what Russia must do and steps it must take. We have repeatedly responded to this approach at all levels. It cannot serve as a basis for a productive discussion, let alone an agreement," he said in an interview.

Ryabkov will face off with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in Geneva to discuss Russia's security proposals for the US and NATO.

Moscow wants legally-binding guarantees from the military alliance that it will not expand eastward.

The senior Russian diplomat said it was "highly probable that we will have to deal with US's and NATO's unwillingness to actually hear our demands."

"But we will, of course, make no concessions under the constant pressure and threats coming from the Western side of the upcoming negotiations," Ryabkov said, adding concessions under duress were "entirely impossible."

"This would mean going against our own interests, our security interests," he explained.