Russia Refutes Accusations Of Attempts To Hack COVID-19 Vaccine Developers - Zakharova

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 08:50 PM

Russia Refutes Accusations of Attempts to Hack COVID-19 Vaccine Developers - Zakharova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Moscow refutes accusations of alleged involvement in hacker attacks on developers of vaccines against coronavirus, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Last week, the UK National Cyber Security Centre said that Russian-linked hackers had "almost certainly" conducted cyberattacks on developers of COVID-19 vaccines in the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refuted the accusations, saying that Russia had nothing to do with this situation.

"We firmly reject another absurd media hoax of our Anglo-Saxon friends ” first of all, the United States, secondly, Canada and the United Kingdom ” regarding the alleged hacker attack in order to obtain Western developments of a vaccine against the coronavirus," Zakharova said at a briefing.

She stressed that these charges "have nothing to do" with the Russian state agencies.

"This has never happened and cannot be in reality. We have long been successfully interacting on issues of concern to all mankind with many countries of the world, including, by the way, those mentioned," Zakharova recalled.

"Trying to play on such a sensitive issue is simply unworthy and blasphemous. It is completely incomprehensible why the anti-Russian hysteria is again being unleashed around this hacker story, which has annoyed everyone. This is simply ridiculous, this is another Russophobic attack," she said.

