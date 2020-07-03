Russia Refutes Claim of Taliban Collusion as Obvious Fake - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) The US claims about alleged collusion between Russia and the Taliban movement in Afghanistan are part of the political infighting in the US and could be an information attack by the US special services or politicians, Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said Thursday.

"I fully agree that this is a blockbuster, the best directors in Hollywood seem to work for a political campaign in the US," Zakharova said, as broadcast on Rossiya 24 channel.

The US claims about Russia's alleged collusion with the Taliban "is just another story like that, part of the domestic political infighting in the US," Zakharova said.

"By their measure, not a lot of time is left until the election, so they have to push all the buttons, which is what they are doing. A farce, a fake, another information attack that was done, perhaps, by the US special services, perhaps, by the US politicians. This is such an obvious fake," the spokeswoman said.

The New York Times newspaper has recently published an article citing unnamed sources from the US intelligence with claims that the US military intelligence offered reward to the militants linked to the Taliban for killing US troops and Afghanistan. The article suggested that US President Donald Trump had been informed about it. There was no evidence in the article.