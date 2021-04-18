Russia Registered 28 Ceasefire Violations in Syria in Past 24 Hours

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2021) The Russian military said Sunday it had recorded 28 ceasefire violations over the past 24-hour period in areas in Syria that it monitors together with Turkey.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission for ceasefire violations has recorded 28 shooting incidents in the provinces of Idlib (18), Latakia (2), Hama (6), Aleppo (2).

The Turkish side recorded 21 incidents, of which Russia confirmed none," a Defense Ministry bulletin read.

The Russian center for Syrian reconciliation estimated that 292 Syrian refugees crossed over from Lebanon during the same period, most of them children.

Syrian bomb squads combed more than 4 acres of land in three towns in the southern Deraa and Damascus provinces, defusing 12 explosive devices.