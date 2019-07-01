Russia Registered 5 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) Russia registered five ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while Turkey reported six violations, the Russian Defense Ministry's Syrian reconciliation center said on Monday.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 5 cases of firing in the province of Latakia. The Turkish side has registered 6 cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of Hama (5) and Idlib (1)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

Over the last 24 hours, one ceasefire agreement has been signed with the settlement of Miyazilya, Deir ez-Zor province, bringing the total number of such areas to 2,527. The number of armed formations claiming that they observe the ceasefire remained the same � 234.

Russia, alongside Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria. Moscow has also been assisting Damascus through supporting the struggle against terrorist groups, providing humanitarian aid to local residents and facilitating the return of refugees.