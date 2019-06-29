Russia Registered 7 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Russia registered seven ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Syrian reconciliation center said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Russia registered seven ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Syrian reconciliation center said Saturday.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered seven cases of firing in Latakia province," it said in a statement.

Turkey said nine violations had been reported in the Hama region.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are guarantor states of the Syrian ceasefire. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus guarantee safety for returning Syrian refugees.