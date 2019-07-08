UrduPoint.com
Russia Registered 7 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 01:44 PM

Russia has registered seven ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Syrian reconciliation center said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) Russia has registered seven ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Syrian reconciliation center said Monday.

"The Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered seven cases of firing in the provinces of: Hama (5), Latakia (2)," the center said in a statement.

Turkey said five ceasefire breaches had been recorded in the Hama province.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are guarantor states of the Syrian ceasefire. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus guarantee safety for returning Syrian refugees.

