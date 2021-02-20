Russia Registered Its Third Vaccine Against COVID-19 - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) Russia has registered its third vaccine against COVID-19, developed by the Chumakov research center, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced on Saturday.

"I want to start with great news, the third vaccine, CoviVac, was registered. It was developed by the Chumakov center. Already in mid-March, the first 127,000 doses will be available for the domestic market," Mishustin said.