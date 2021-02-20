UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registered Its Third Vaccine Against COVID-19 - Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 12:00 PM

Russia Registered Its Third Vaccine Against COVID-19 - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) Russia has registered its third vaccine against COVID-19, developed by the Chumakov research center, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced on Saturday.

"I want to start with great news, the third vaccine, CoviVac, was registered. It was developed by the Chumakov center. Already in mid-March, the first 127,000 doses will be available for the domestic market," Mishustin said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Market

Recent Stories

PTI loses two provincial assembly seats to PML-N, ..

3 minutes ago

Two individuals quarantined after violating bio-se ..

28 minutes ago

Readout from Gen. McKenzie's visit with Pakistan C ..

32 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 36 more deaths during last 24 hour ..

44 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 20 February 2021

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.