Russia Registered No Coronavirus Reinfections So Far - Chief Public Health Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) There were no cases of repeated infection with the coronavirus in Russia registered so far, the country's chief public health official Anna Popova said on Wednesday.

"As of today there are no reinfection cases.

If a person has been ill once, he then remains healthy," Popova told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

She explained that the virus had been virtually unchanged over the course of the epidemic. This gives hope that testing and prevention tools that are being developed today, including vaccines, will be effective, she said.