UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 1 Attack Against Syrian Armed Forces - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 01:30 AM

Russia Registers 1 Attack Against Syrian Armed Forces - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) Militants have conducted a single attack against the Syrian armed forces in the last 24 hours in the Latakia province, Rear Admiral Oleg Zhuravlyov, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation, said on Wednesday.

"Over the last 24 hours, we have not registered attacks from Turkey-controlled illegal armed groups.

At the same time, we have registered a single attack on the Janajik settlement in the province of Latakia from the positions of Jabhat al-Nusra [banned in Russia] terrorist organization," Zhuravlyov said.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country regularly and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Militants Syria Iran Russia Turkey Damascus Same From Refugee

Recent Stories

Govt spending Rs1.25 trillion to address Covid-19 ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Food Security Council holds remote meetin ..

2 hours ago

Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

2 hours ago

Launching of mobile App to bring revolution in liv ..

2 hours ago

World Bank, IMF call for suspending debt payment b ..

2 hours ago

ADJD directs police directorates not to arrest ind ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.