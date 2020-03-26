Russia Registers 1 Attack Against Syrian Armed Forces - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) Militants have conducted a single attack against the Syrian armed forces in the last 24 hours in the Latakia province, Rear Admiral Oleg Zhuravlyov, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation, said on Wednesday.

"Over the last 24 hours, we have not registered attacks from Turkey-controlled illegal armed groups.

At the same time, we have registered a single attack on the Janajik settlement in the province of Latakia from the positions of Jabhat al-Nusra [banned in Russia] terrorist organization," Zhuravlyov said.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country regularly and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.