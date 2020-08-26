Russia Registers 1 Ceasefire Violation in Syria, Turkey Records 3 Breaches - Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered one ceasefire violation in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered three such breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Wednesday

"The Russian side of the representation of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded one fact of opening fire in the Idlib province. The Turkish side of the mission registered three facts of opening fire in the Idlib province," the ministry said.

Additionally, a further 364 Syrian refugees, including 109 women and 185 children, have returned from Lebanon over the past day through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Engineering troops of the Syrian armed forces also cleared a combined 1.8 hectares (4.4 acres) of territory in the provinces of Daraa and Damascus over the past day, the ministry added. Military personnel defused 37 explosive items.

Russia continues to provide humanitarian assistance and medical help to the people of Syria as the long-running conflict in the middle Eastern country continues.